14 Examples Of LeBron James' Incredible Work Ethic

LeBron James returns to Cleveland with the chance to go down as one of best players ever.
He’s a 6’8″, 250-pound man who moves like a point guard. He’s a once-in-a-generation genetic freak.
But it’s his work ethic that has turned that genetic potential into results on the court.
From late-night workout sessions to teaching himself how to play power forward, LeBron is the perfect example of someone who’s fully maximizing his genetic gifts.
He holds an annual 'Hell Week' of gruelling workouts with other elite athletes at his house in Akron.
He taught himself to play power forward. During the 2012 season he started practicing with the Heat centres everyday instead of the guards.
Despite growing up without a home and missing 100 days of school in a single year, he turned into a good student.
His high school teacher told Brian Windhorst of the Cleveland Plain Dealer he was a solid student.
He and ended up with a 3.0 GPA as a high school senior -- an impressive achievement considering his early-childhood education.
Source: Cleveland.com
After a December 2012 loss to the Knicks, he stayed at the arena for a late-night workout to get better.
He desperately wants to be a slightly better free-throw shooter. His one big goal last summer was to get from 75% to 80%.
This quote about switching positions: 'Imagine you have studied your whole life to be something, and you wake up one day and say, 'I have to change.' ... It's like reading two books at the same time.'
In high school, when he was already famous, he drew a picture of 'Macbeth' for extra credit in English class. His teacher keeps it in a bank vault.
He told SI about his rivalry:
'I know there is someone, somewhere, trying to take my spot. And I know where he is too. He's in Oklahoma. He's my inspiration because I see the direction he's headed, and it's the same direction I'm headed. I know his mind-set, and he knows mine. It's a collision course. We're driving one another.'
Source: SI
Coach K told SI:
'The game is a house, and some players only have one or two windows in their house because they can't absorb any more light. When I met LeBron, he only had a few windows, but then he learned how beautiful the game can be, so he put more windows in. Now he sees the damn game so well, it's like he lives in a glass building. He has entered a state of mastery. There's nothing he can't do. God gave him a lot but he is using everything. He's one of the unique sports figures of all time, really, and he's right in that area where it's all come together.'
