Here's LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Having A Midnight Conversation On An Airport Runway

The LeBron James free agency saga took a turn on Thursday when Dwyane Wade showed up to LeBron’s basketball camp in Las Vegas and the two flew back to Miami together.

Early yesterday the Cavaliers thought they were close to a deal with LeBron, Adrian Wojnarowski reports, but now they aren’t so sure.

WPLG in Miami got a three-minute-long video of James and Wade talking on the runway after they landed in Miami late last night. There’s no audio. All you can hear is the blare of a jet engine. But they appear to be having an earnest sort of conversation (we think, who knows).

Wojnarowski called Wade “Pat Riley’s closer” in his column today. This conversation is either Wade closing the deal or Wade talking about something else entirely. Like all LeBron rumours, it either means everything or nothing.

Here are the four most relevant parts of the video, in GIFs.

LeBron gesturing with his hand forcefully:

Wade being hands off:

Wade explaining something:

A hug:

There you have it.

Here’s the full video (again, there’s no audio):

video platformvideo managementvideo solutionsvideo player

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.