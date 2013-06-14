LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Drop 30 Points Each, Miami Gets A Huge Win In Game 4

The Miami Heat tied the NBA Finals at 2-2 with a big 109-93 win in Game 4.



This was all about LeBron James (33 points) and Dwyane Wade (32 points).

Wade was flying around on defence (SIX steals), crashing the boards (six rebounds), and attacking the rim to a degree we haven’t seen in months.

He has looked hobbled all series. But tonight he tapped into some hidden resovior of energy and had his best game of the season.

In short, he looked like an old version of Dwyane Wade that the NBA world has quietly worried would never been seen again.

The highlight of his night was this fastbreak dunk. He stole a pass, accelerated through a defender with a Euro-step, and slammed it home (via SB Nation):

SB NationLeBron was equally, if less surprisingly, excellent.

He got going early with a few easy transition hoops. After that he attacked the rim relentlessly, and knocked down the same midrange jumpers he has been missing all series.

Huge response from LeBron after that stinker in Game 3.

We’ve got a series.

