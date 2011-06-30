LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Ditched Chris Bosh’s Crazy Bachelor Party

Photo: AP

Chris Bosh’s “Hangover 3” bachelor party last weekend sounds pretty wild. Unfortunately his two teammates and supposed “friends” Dwyane Wade and LeBron James didn’t go, according to the New York Post.No word on LeBron’s whereabouts, but reports put apparent fashionisto Dwyane Wade in Paris for Fashion Week.



As US Weekly would say: These guys were the best buds on the sands of South Beach a year ago, but now their relationship is most definitely on the rocks.

Obviously this means absolutely nothing in terms of basketball. You don’t have to be BFFs to win a title, or to figure out how to play together.

But in the on-going soap opera that is the Miami Heat, this is just the latest episode. These guys called attention to themselves all of last summer, and now they have to pay the price by getting questioned about everything and anything. Including not going to each other’s parties.

But those who showed up in Vegas seem to have had a hell of a time. From the Post:

They landed in Sin City Thursday and headed straight to a shooting range to blow off steam before moving to N9NE Steak house. Friday included dinner at Lavo before Criss Angel’s show, “Believe.” … Next stop was the Boom Box at Marquee. They played paintball the next day and partied at Tao, then capped off the festivities Sunday with a “Rat Pack” casino night at Caesars and a Mark Curry comedy show.

