Four LeBrons Will Try To Appeal To Your Social Sensibilities In Ways That One Couldn't

Photo: nytimes.com

Haven’t yet had your fill of LeBron James? Well, you’re in for a treat.Four versions of the ubiquitous athlete are coming to an animated web-series called “The LeBrons.” There’s Kid LeBron, Athlete LeBron, Business LeBron, and Wise LeBron, the same four James incarnations that appeared in a short-lived Nike campaign in 2006.



“The LeBrons” will debut in the spring on LeBronJames.com, and, according to the Times, will revolve around a unique “socially conscious message.” James, of course, has put a premium on social causes nearly to a fault. After all, the much-maligned “Decision” was conceived to raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The first season will feature 10 five-minute episodes. James says the series drew upon the “character design and wry sensibility” of the Boondocks.

