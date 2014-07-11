The Freak-Out Over An NBA Player's Instagram Photo Is Peak LeBron James Free Agency

Tony Manfred
Lebron james nba finals game 1AP

With very little hard information to go on, the world has turned to digging in the most remote locations for clues as to where LeBron James will sign in free agency.

In the last 24 hours alone there have been three particularly absurd LeBron rumours, all of which supposedly pointed to him leaving Miami.

This is peak LeBron free agency, and it is wonderful. The best rumours and conspiracy theories are the ones that hurt no one. That is what we have here.

Let’s run through the most absurd rumours.

1. LeBron is going to Cleveland because Mike Miller posted a photo on Instagram that had an old LeBron Cavs jersey in the background.

Miller played with LeBron in his first three years in Miami. It has been rumoured that the Cavaliers were looking to sign him.

On Wednesday night Miller published this photo with the caption, “14 years and still a reason to be even more hungry and motivated BELIEVE ME!!! #LETITFLY.”

Mike miller instagram pictureInstagram

Interesting, VERY interesting, said Twitter: