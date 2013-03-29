Here's LeBron James Making Five Straight Three-Pointers From A Crazy Angle In Warmups

Last month LeBron James blew everyone away with his pregame dunks. Now, he has moved on to odd-angled three pointers.



In this video from a fan at March 17th Heat-Raptors game, James make five-straight threes from the extreme corner of the court.

Since the backboard extends four feet into paint where (see chart below), he is actually making these threes from beyond the basket.

The video (via r/NBA):

The rim isn’t flush with the baseline:

