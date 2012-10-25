LeBron James Got Called For An Inexplicable Technical Foul Last Night

LeBron James got hit with one of the strangest technical fouls you’ll ever see last night.



Bismack Biyombo of the Bobcats fouled him on the way to the hoop, but LeBron was called for a technical, seemingly for throwing his arms up after the initial contact. The announcers speculated that LeBron was T’d up for flopping. But under the NBA’s new guidelines, flopping calls are only assessed after the game is over, not during the action.

LeBron says he didn’t get an explanation for the technical. Our best guess is that the ref felt LeBron slamming into Gerald Henderson after the foul was unnecessary. Take a look (via Deadspin):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

