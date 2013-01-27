Miami Heat Fan Hits $75,000 Half-Court Skyhook, Gets Tackled By LeBron James

Miami Heat fan Michael Drysch, a 50-year-old computer tech guy, hit an incredible hook shot from half court to win $75,000 at the AmericanAirlines Arena.



LeBron James couldn’t contain himself and tackled Drysch in sheer joy.

From ESPN:

Drysch said he had been practicing the shot the past two days and only made it once during his workouts. He received a tip from a friend in the arena tunnel as he was warming up to take the shot.

“They told me to put some spin on the ball, and get it up there as high as I could,” Drysch said. “I had made that shot something like 1 per cent of the time in my life.”

Here’s the full video below:

