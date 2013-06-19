Statistical Proof That LeBron James Is Better Without His Headband

If Game 6 of the NBA Finals hadn’t gone on to be one of the greatest games in NBA history, it would have forever been known as the LeBron Headband Game.



With 9 minutes left LeBron had his signature headband ripped off on a put-back dunk.

LeBron went on to play the final 14 minutes without his headband. While he looked remarkably strange, his game went to a new level. He finished with 32 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Here’s the breakdown of his stats with and without the headband. He was much more efficient and aggressive:

With headband (36 minutes): 18 points, 35.7% shooting (5-for-14), 7 rebounds, 8 assists

Without headband (14 minutes): 14 points, 50% shooting (6-for-12), 3 rebounds, 2 assists

He made more shots in 14 minutes without the headband than he did in 36 minutes with it.

We’re counting that put-back dunk as “without headband” because to our eyes it was knocked off before the ball went through the hoop.

We’ll see if he sticks with it in Game 7.

Here’s the play where he lost his headband:

ESPN

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.