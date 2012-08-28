LeBron James: Space Jam 2?

YouTube



Space Jam is a movie where Michael Jordan has to save the Looney Tunes from a life of indentured servitude at an amusement park by beating a team of tiny monsters fuelled by the stolen talents of NBA superstars in a game of hoops.It’s a cult classic.

This weekend, LeBron James got people of a certain age exited with this tweet about the movie:

RT @ parletoo: @ kingjames do you love space Jam ?(I love that movie. Wish I could do Space Jam 2!) — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2012

Unlike Kevin Durant — who just came out with a movie called Thunderstruck — LeBron has yet to make a kids movie.

This Space Jam tweet almost definitely won’t amount to anything. But it would be FANTASTIC if it actually happened.

Here is our preliminary Monstars line-up, just in case:

Dwight Howard in the Patrick Ewing role

Kevin Love in the Charles Barkley role

Ty Lawson in the Muggsy Bogues role

Eddy Curry in the Shawn Bradley role

Carmelo Anthony in the Larry Johnson role

