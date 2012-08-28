LeBron James: Space Jam 2?

Space Jam is a movie where Michael Jordan has to save the Looney Tunes from a life of indentured servitude at an amusement park by beating a team of tiny monsters fuelled by the stolen talents of NBA superstars in a game of hoops.It’s a cult classic.
This weekend, LeBron James got people of a certain age exited with this tweet about the movie:
@parletoo: @kingjames do you love space Jam ?(I love that movie. Wish I could do Space Jam 2!)
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2012
Unlike Kevin Durant — who just came out with a movie called Thunderstruck — LeBron has yet to make a kids movie.
This Space Jam tweet almost definitely won’t amount to anything. But it would be FANTASTIC if it actually happened.
Here is our preliminary Monstars line-up, just in case:
- Dwight Howard in the Patrick Ewing role
- Kevin Love in the Charles Barkley role
- Ty Lawson in the Muggsy Bogues role
- Eddy Curry in the Shawn Bradley role
- Carmelo Anthony in the Larry Johnson role
