LeBron James Elbows Joakim Noah After The Whistle, Small Dust-Up Breaks Out

Tensions are high in Miami tonight, where LeBron James and the Heat are trying to prevent Chicago from taking a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals.



There have been a couple of little mini-shoves early and five technical fouls in the first quarter and a half.

The most notable tussle was this small-scale freak out by LeBron James when Joakim Noah tried to grab the ball from him after an offensive foul. Noah was definitely trolling a bit, but LeBron fed right into it by giving him a little elbow. Two Bulls players had to hold Noah back afterward.

They both got technicals.

This should be a fun series:

