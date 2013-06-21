Here's The LeBron James Shot With 30 Seconds Left That Won Game 7 For The Heat

LeBron James played the best NBA Finals game of his life in Miami’s Game 7 win over the Spurs.



He had 37 points and 12 rebounds on 12-for-23 shooting. He scored 22 of those points in the second half.

With 30 seconds left, LeBron hit the biggest shot of his career when he came around a screen, squared up, and drained a two-pointer to put the Heat up 92-88.

The two dominant anti-LeBron narratives (1. He isn’t clutch, and 2. He doesn’t take the big shot) died together in this shot:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.