A Basket-By-Basket GIF Of LeBron's Insane Shot Chart From His 61-Point Game

LeBron James scored 61 points against the Charlotte Bobcats on Monday night.

It was one of the most efficient 60-point games ever. LeBron shot 22 for 33, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range. Only three other players have scored 60 points on 66% shooting, only five other players have scored 60 on fewer than 33 shots.

SportsCenter put together this shot-by-shot chart of LeBron’s performance.

It’s a little overwhelming:

Another chart that shows how intensely he attacked to left side of the floor:

He told reporters after the game that he felt like he was throwing a golf ball into the ocean:

