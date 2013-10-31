Here's The New LeBron James Samsung Ad That Aired During NBA Opening Night

Samsung came out with a new commercial featuring LeBron James for last night’s Heat-Bulls game on TNT.

The 121-second ad, called “Always On,” shows LeBron doing various summertime activities — working out, watching game film, playing dominoes, going on vacation, playing mini basketball with his kids, etc. — with the help of Samsung gadgets.

It’s a cool ad that depicts LeBron as an everyday guy who uses his phones and tablets for boring, everyday purposes.

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (of all people) calls him on his smartwatch. He takes a selfie of a sleeping Chris Anderson. He shows his teammates the Chris Bosh Vine in the locker room.

Check it out:

