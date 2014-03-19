LeBron James Makes A Genius Wrap-Around Pass To Create A Wide Open 3-Pointer

In addition to being the NBA’s best wing defender and its 3rd-leading scorer, LeBron James is one of the most creative passer in the league.

Against the Cavaliers on Tuesday night, he dropped one of the best assists of the year.

He beat his man off the dribble, contorted his body around a defender who was trying to take a charge, and threw wrap-around pass from an impossible angle back toward a wide-open Ray Allen, who drained a three-pointer.

Unfair (h/t SB Nation):

