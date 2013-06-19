LeBron's New Shoe Refers To Him As A Two-Time Champion

Apparently LeBron’s Nike team is pretty confident about the Heat’s chances in Games 6 and 7. The website Kixandthecity.com first noticed the design.



His newest Nike LeBron X Low refers to James as a two-time champion. We wonder if the production might have to halt if tonight or Thursday’s game goes to San Antonio. Future collectors’ item?

