LeBron's Swagger Is Off The Charts In This Picture

LeBron James won his second-straight NBA championship Thursday night with a remarkable 37-point, 12-rebounds performance.



During his excellent NBA Finals MVP celebration, he called out his haters and declared, “I am LeBron James.”

During the speech, this great photo was taken of him.

Dripping with swagger:

Facial expression is gold:

This is his, “Hi hater” moment:

