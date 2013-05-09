LeBron James Is Freakishly Versatile, Might Guard 5'9" Nate Robinson Tonight

There is no clearer indication of LeBron James’ unprecedented versatility than this.



LeBron told ESPN yesterday that he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he guarded 5’9″ Chicago Bulls point guard Nate Robinson tonight.

This comes after he spent a big chunk of Game 1 guarding 6’11” centre Joakim Noah.

Essentially, LeBron will switching back and forth between guarding the smallest, quickest player on the court and the biggest, toughest player on the court.

No one else in the NBA can do that. LeBron was mad about not winning Defensive Player of the Year, and this is why.

Robinson torched the Heat for 27 points in Monday, including two huge shots in the final 90 seconds. It’d be remarkable to see LeBron try to stop him.

