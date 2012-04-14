LeBron James Continued His Choking Ways In Overtime Loss To The Bulls

LeBron James may have had a big game against the Chicago Bulls Thursday night, going for 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.



But the Miami Heat lost in overtime anyway 96-86, as LeBron couldn’t finish the Bulls off in regulation.

LeBron went to the free throw line with 11.4 seconds left and the Heat up 83-81. He missed his first attempt from the charity strike and made the second one, making it 84-81, but leaving the door open for Chicago to tie it.

Only up by three, LeBron’s missed free throw led to the Bulls’ C.J. Watson sinking this shot to tie the game with 2.2 seconds left.

LeBron then disappeared in overtime, missing both of his shot attempts. The rest of his Heat teammates also fell flat in the extra period as Chicago dominated with a 12-2 run.

And all of this happened despite Derrick Rose playing terribly and not seeing any minutes in OT.

Not good.

