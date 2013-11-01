LeBron James's Son Steals The Show In New Samsung Commercial

Cork Gaines

Samsung launched their new ad campaign featuring LeBron James during opening night of the NBA season.

The commercial features LeBron and his family playing with a bevy of Samsung products during his off-season. But the undisputed star of the commercial is LeBron’s son, who unleashed LeBron’s signature “clutch dance” to perfection…


Here is the full commercial…

