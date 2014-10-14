LeBron James Did A Public Workout On The Beach In Rio

LeBron James went on a run and worked out on Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro while unsuspecting beachgoers looked on early last Thursday morning.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says it was like that Nike commercial where hundreds of people follow LeBron on a run through Miami.

“One mid-morning this week along Copacabana Beach with the sun already burning the sand, LeBron James ran down the coastline as a real-life Nike commercial unfolded behind him, joggers surprised to see a celebrity lining up to run with him.”

Globo Esporte has photos of the morning jog. For the record, it looks like only a few people joined LeBron on his run and everyone else was taking videos (some of which are below).

LeBron was joined by Tristan Thompson, Dion Waiters, and a few other Cavaliers players. They were there to play an exhibition game against the Miami Heat.

Loading View on Instagram

By all accounts LeBron has gotten in great shape this summer. He went on a 67-day diet where he didn’t eat dairy, carbs, or sugar.

Here’s one of the most famous people in the world doing some light exercises on a public beach:

A crowd assembled:

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.