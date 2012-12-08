LeBron James Went Straight To The Weight Room After Getting Destroyed By The Knicks

Photo: AP

LeBron James had 31 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in Miami’s 112-92 loss to the Knicks last night, but that didn’t stop him from getting some extra work in after the game.According to Ethan J. Skolnick of the Palm Beach Post, LeBron only answered questions from the media after an extended session in the weight room. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says the workout involved time on the practice court as well.



So why’d he do it?

Windhorst says LeBron almost never works out like that after playing so many minutes, but he wanted to send a message to his team.

Some quotes from LeBron:

“I’ve got to be better, it’s that simple. I’m here and I’m the last one to leave. … They pretty much just kicked our a** in two games.”

“We’ve got work to do. We can’t act like, OK, let’s just sweep this under the rug. We’ve got a lot of work to do. New York is a real team, they’ve got some real good players, and we understand that.”

The Heat are very much in cruise control right now. They’re losing games against bad teams (the Wizards), getting blown out by good teams (the Knicks), and failing to put away almost all of their opponents when they have them on the ropes early in games (the Cavs).

It appears LeBron wants them to focus a bit.

