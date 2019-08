Business Insider’s US Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell recently sat down with LeBron James to talk about life after winning the NBA Finals.

His clear dominance on the court is also balanced by a busy off-court lifestyle. James says he enjoys going to a variety of workout classes to stay in shape.

