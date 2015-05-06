16 examples of LeBron James' incredible work ethic

LeBron James’ sheer talent and force earned him a spot on our annual list of the most dominant athletes alive.
He’s a 6’8″, 250-pound man who moves like a point guard. He’s a once-in-a-generation physical talent.
But it’s his work ethic that has turned that potential into results on the court.
From late-night workout sessions to teaching himself how to play power forward, LeBron is the perfect example of someone who’s fully maximizing his genetic gifts.
He gets a special four-page scouting report before every game. His teammates only get a two-page report.
He holds an annual 'Hell Week' of gruelling workouts with other elite athletes at his house in Akron.
He taught himself to play power forward. During the 2012 season he started practicing every day with the Heat centres, instead of the guards.
He keeps a strict diet, refusing to eat red meat or pork. He eats health foods, and stays as hydrated as possible.
Despite growing up without a home and missing a lot of school, he turned into a good student, graduating from high school with a 3.0 GPA.
In high school, when he was already famous, he drew a picture of 'Macbeth' for extra credit in English class. His teacher keeps it in a bank vault.
After a December 2012 loss to the Knicks, he stayed at the arena for a late-night workout to get better.
And speaking of workouts, James trains with Miami strength trainer David Alexander, hauling unfathomable amounts of weight crossfit-style.
He desperately wants to be a slightly better free-throw shooter. One big free-throwing goal of his was to get from 75% to 80%.
He's had this to say about switching positions: 'Imagine you have studied your whole life to be something, and you wake up one day and say, 'I have to change.' ... It's like reading two books at the same time.'
He's obsessed with being better than Kevin Durant, and has said, 'He's my inspiration because I see the direction he's headed, and it's the same direction I'm headed. I know his mind-set, and he knows mine. It's a collision course. We're driving one another.'
Coach K talks about his work ethic like he's a god, saying, 'There's nothing he can't do. God gave him a lot but he is using everything. He's one of the unique sports figures of all time, really, and he's right in that area where it's all come together.'
But James also sometimes calls the plays himself, proving that he goes above and beyond the role of the typical player.
