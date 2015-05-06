16 examples of LeBron James' incredible work ethic

LeBron James’ sheer talent and force earned him a spot on our annual list of the most dominant athletes alive.

He’s a 6’8″, 250-pound man who moves like a point guard. He’s a once-in-a-generation physical talent.

But it’s his work ethic that has turned that potential into results on the court.

From late-night workout sessions to teaching himself how to play power forward, LeBron is the perfect example of someone who’s fully maximizing his genetic gifts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.