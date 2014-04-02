14 Examples Of LeBron James' Incredible Work Ethic

LeBron James is one of the most gifted athletes ever.

He’s a 6’8″ 250-pound man who moves like a point guard.

He’s a once-in-a-generation genetic freak.

He has the natural talent to be one of the best players ever. But it’s his work ethic that has turned that genetic potential into results on the court.

From late-night workout sessions to teaching himself how to play power forward, LeBron is the perfect example of someone who’s fully maximizing his genetic gifts.

This feature is a part of our Most Dominant Athletes series.

