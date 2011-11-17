LeBron James Wore A Ridiculous Flashy Version Of His Sneaker To Jay-Z and Kanye West's 'Watch The Throne' Concert

Freshness Mag



LeBron James has ample free time on his hands.As in, enough time to create ridiculous versions of the signature Nike basketball sneaker he cannot wear on an NBA court. But the lockout hasn’t prevented him from wearing his shoe to hip-hop concerts.

So James attended his good friends – Jay-Z and Kanye West – sold-out “Watch The Throne” concert Tuesday night in, you guessed it, a special Watch The Throne version of his Nike LeBron 9.

The lining and laces match the album’s artwork. And then there’s that big, gold spiky thing attached to the laces.

These kicks are cray.

And nearly as insane as Jay and ‘Ye performing “N*gg** In Paris” 5X times!!”

