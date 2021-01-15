LeBron James congratulated WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson for getting a statue, something even he doesn't have yet

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack/Reuters/Mike Ehrmann LeBron James joined the chorus of people praising A’ja Wilson after she had a statue raised in her honour.

A’ja Wilson has had a statue erected in her honour.

The 2020 WNBA MVP and South Carolina Gamecocks legend now has her own bust outside of Colonial Life Arena.

LeBron James joined the chorus of people praising Wilson, writing “that’s so ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥” on Twitter.

A’ja Wilson’s name was already in the University of South Carolina record books, but now, her likeness will live outside of the arena where she made history.

The Gamecocks legend-turned-WNBA superstar saw a statue erected in her honour outside Colonial Life Arena, the Columbia, South Carolina stadium that Dawn Staley’s squad calls home.

So this is a thing that happened at @CLAmktg today ???? Hard to keep a secret around here .. More info to come soon! pic.twitter.com/sqT1WjpiP5 — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) January 14, 2021

Wilson enjoyed an illustrious four-year career at South Carolina, earning All-America honours each of her final three seasons. She led the Gamecocks to their program’s first national championship.

By her senior year, the 6-foot-4 Hopkins, South Carolina, native was the consensus National Player of the Year, winning the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, and Wade Trophy after averaging 22.6 points and 11.8 assists per game for the Gamecocks. And she’s carried that success into the pros, where she earned MVP honours in the Wubble this season.

AP Photo/Chris O’Meara A’ja Wilson blocks a shot during a 2020 WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever.

After news of Wilson’s new bust made its way to the internet, many stars of the sports world flocked to the 24-year-old’s mentions to sing her praises. Staley, Monte Morris, Jared Sullinger Sr., the SEC, the WNBA, and the University of South Carolina were just some of the many to send props Wilson’s way.

Oh, yeah. And LeBron James.

“That’s so ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ @_ajawilson22!!” James wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon. “Congrats ðŸ™ðŸ¾âœŠðŸ¾â¤ï¸ðŸ””

She responded, “Appreciate it!” to James before sending a separate tweet indicating that his tweet inundated her mentions.

My mentions were already in flames now here come @KingJames ???????????????? but thanks again ???????? — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) January 14, 2021

Wilson has been a force for the Las Vegas Aces even since she joined the WNBA, and this season was no exception. Despite Las Vegas’ depleted roster, Wilson carried the Aces to the 2020 WNBA Finals. This year, she’ll look to finish the job with the help of some reinforcements. Superstars Kelsey Plum and Liz Cambage â€” both of whom did not compete in the Wubble â€” are expected to return to Vegas and help Wilson secure her first WNBA championship.

