LeBron James Wins Third MVP Award Despite Receiving A Fifth-Place Vote

The NBA has announced that LeBron James is the 2011-12 NBA Most Valuable Player, becoming the ninth player to win the award three times.James received 85 of the 121 first-place votes and a total of 1,074 points. Kevin Durant finished second with 24 first-place votes and 889 points. Durant was the only other player to appear on all 121 ballots (each ballot named five players).



In the biggest upset of the voting, there were two voters that left James out of the top three on their ballots with one voter listing James fourth and and another giving James a fifth place vote.

In all, five players received first-place votes. Here are the five along with the number of first-place votes they received and total points in parentheses…

LeBron James, Miami Heat — 85 (1,074) Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder — 24 (889) Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers — 6 (385) Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers — 2 (352) Tony Parker, San Antonio Spurs — 4 (331)

