Nobody Was Within Miles Of LeBron James, So He Took His Time To Perfectly Execute This Windmill Dunk

Sam Ro

It was like something you’d see at the slam dunk contest.

With five minutes left in the first quarter of last night’s Heat-Kings game, Mario Chalmers got a steal and threw an insane no-look backwards pass to LeBron James who had all of the time in the world to do any dunk in his playbook.

He went with a classic windmill, and boy was it devastating.

The Kings, however, got the last laugh, winning the game in overtime 108-103.

At least James got this dunk. Watch the video here:

