LeBron James Will Not Play Basketball Overseas During The Lockout

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, and Chris Paul have all expressed interest in playing overseas during the NBA lockout. Arguably, those are five of the six biggest stars playing in the NBA today. So what’s up with number six?LeBron James, according to ESPN’s Chris Broussard, has no interest in playing in another country.



This non-move makes a lot of sense for James. He is one of few professional athletes that actually makes more money endorsing products than he does playing the game.

Nike, along the rest of his sponsors, may have a problem with him going to Europe or Asia since it would be tougher to effectively market him over there.

When players actually start leaving the country, it will be interesting to see who was actually seriously interested and who was just blowing smoke.

