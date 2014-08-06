LeBron James Cut Carbs From His Diet, Has Lost 'Significant' Weight This Summer

LeBron James posted a photo in which he looks skinnier than usual on Instagram on Monday.

One poorly lit photo is not exactly firm evidence that an athlete has or hasn’t lost weight. But there seems to be something to this.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN said on Twitter that LeBron has lost “significant weight” since he reduced his carbohydrate intake earlier this summer. Windhorst has been covering LeBron since high school, and he probably has more access to the Cavs star than any other reporter in the world.

LeBron was listed at 250 pounds last season. He confirmed that he’s on diet in a different Instagram photo.

Here’s skinny LeBron (August 4):

And here’s LeBron during Game 1 of the NBA Finals (June 14):

LeBron is still only 29, but we could be watching him prepare for his post-prime years. Kobe Bryant transformed his body as he entered his 30s as well, and it has significantly extended his career.

