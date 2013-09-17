LeBron James Married Long-Time Girlfriend At Extravagant, Star-Studded Wedding In San Diego

LeBron James and long-time girlfriend

Savannah Brinson tied the knot in front of 200 friends and family members on Saturday nightin San Diego, according to the Miami Herald.

And like the King himself, the affair was extravagant.

The wedding took place at San Diego’s fancy Grand Del Mar Hotel where guests gathered under tents.

One of the craziest (slash most awesome) rumours is that Beyoncé reportedly flew in from Brazil, where she was on tour, to perform “Crazy in Love” with Jay Z.

Other celebrities attended the event including several of LeBron’s teammates like Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade and his girlfriend Gabrielle Union. Carmelo Anthony, Ne-Yo, and Drake were also on the guest list.

James tried to keep the wedding as private as possible and there are even rumours that phones weren’t allowed at the party.

But Gabrielle Union posted this photo of herself and Dwyane Wade before they got to the event:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.