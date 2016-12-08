LeBron James was so bored against the Knicks he was doing the water bottle challenge

In a game that was overshadowed by the ongoing feud between LeBron James and Phil Jackson, the Cleveland Cavaliers blew out the New York Knicks 126-94.

The Cavs hit 22 three-pointers in the game, one short of the NBA regular-season record, with nine different players hitting at least one three-pointer and six different players hitting more than one.

James scored 25 points and by the end of the game he was sitting deep on the bench. In fact, he was so bored by the end that he and several teammates were attempting the “water bottle challenge,” in which a water bottle is flipped in the air and you try to have it land upright.

It didn’t go well for James.





It went worse for the Knicks.

