Our full interview with King James -- LeBron talks his unprecedented comeback, entertainment, and leadership

Business Insider’s US Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell recently sat down with LeBron James to talk about life after winning the NBA Finals.

Now that the season is over, James has been pursuing a lot outside basketball. In his hometown of Akron, Ohio, he created the LeBron James Family Foundation and has pledged to give students there four-year college scholarships. In addition to the work in his community, James is laying the groundwork to become a billionaire businessman. He is the first athlete to receive a lifetime contract with Nike and he recently signed a three-year NBA contract for about $100 million. James also cofounded a distributed-media company for athletes called Uninterrupted and made his film debut in 2015’s “Trainwreck.” He is rumoured to be exploring a role in a sequel to “Space Jam.”

