LeBron James gave a revealing quote about the giant test that awaits the Cavaliers in the Finals

After knocking off the Boston Celtics on Thursday to advance to his seventh straight NBA Finals, LeBron James wasn’t quite ready to think about the Golden State Warriors.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have been dominant this postseason, going 12-1 to advance to the Finals, sweeping their first two opponents.

However, awaiting them in the Finals is a rested Golden State Warriors squad that didn’t lose a single game in the first three rounds. LeBron isn’t quite ready to think about them yet.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m not in the right mind to even talk about Golden State. It’s too stressful, and I’m not stressed right now. I’m very happy about our accomplishment. Golden State, they have been the best team in our league for the last three years, and then they added an MVP [Kevin Durant]. That’s all I can give you right now, because I’m happy and I don’t want to be stressed.”

It took a superhuman performance from James to revive the Cavaliers in last year’s Finals and help them claw back from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship. The Warriors have only gotten better this season, and game-planning (never mind actually playing against them) will be exhausting for the Cavs.

It’s worth noting James’ response about who the Cavaliers would rather play between the Celtics and Washington Wizards after the Cavs had eliminated the Raptors in the second round.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” James had said. “I’m excited about us getting an opportunity to represent our franchise in the Eastern Conference finals to go play for the big one.”

The tune has changed slightly. James and the Cavs have a monster task ahead of them in the next round.

