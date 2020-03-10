The NBA's MVP race is heating up as LeBron James is making a late case to take Giannis Antetokounmpo's crown

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images LeBron James.

In recent weeks, LeBron James has surged into the MVP race.

Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to have the award locked up, but James has risen his level of play, the Los Angeles Lakers are not far behind the Milwaukee Bucks, and James just posted a statement weekend by beating both the Bucks and the LA Clippers.

Several prominent voices in the NBA world have said James has made it a close race, and while there is still almost a quarter of the season to be played, the narrative may now be in James’ favour.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With just over a month remaining in the NBA regular season, LeBron James is making a late push to steal the MVP away from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For much of the season, the award seemed to be a lock for Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP. Antetokounmpo has raised his stats almost across the board all while leading the Milwaukee Bucks to one of the most dominant seasons in NBA history.

James, meanwhile, has had an excellent season – even by his lofty standards – averaging a career-high and league-leading 10.7 assists per game and running the offence for the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers. Until recently, however, there were few cases for picking James over Antetokounmpo when Antetokounmpo led James in major statistical categories and on the team side of things.

Over the last few weeks, James is busting that door down.

Since returning from the All-Star break, James has been the best player in the NBA, averaging 30 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field, 35% from three, and 77% from the free-throw line on eight attempts per game (a jump from his 68.7% and on five attempts average before the All-Star break). In that time frame, the Lakers are 7-1.

It’s a small sample size, to be sure, but James’ play has been close enough to Antetokounmpo’s throughout the season that such a leap is meaningful.

In fact, since February 1, James trails Antetokounmpo in scoring by just 1.3 points per game, all while scoring more efficiently, and posting a better assist-turnover ratio. Antetokounmpo is the better defender, but James has been far more engaged on that end this season.

According to ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus metric (an all-encompassing stat meant to measure a player’s value on the court, taking teammates into account), Antetokounmpo ranks third in defence and first overall in the NBA. James is fourth in defence and second overall.

LeBron’s big weekend

James is coming off a statement weekend with the Lakers, in which he out-dueled Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Friday, and then beat Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Sunday.

James scored 37 points, with 8 rebounds and 8 assists against the Bucks, then put up 28-7-9 against the Clippers. He took over down the stretch on Sunday, driving to the basket at will and finding teammates or scoring himself.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“LeBron was unbelievable,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reports on Sunday. “This was his best weekend in a Lakers uniform. He really dominated both games and helped close them out.”

Anthony Davis gave James his vote for MVP – perhaps not a surprise, though Davis explained why.

“Watch the last two games,” Davis said. “What he’s been able to do, taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays. You don’t see that from a guy who’s 17 years in the league. And his team is No. 1 in the West. He’s continued to show the world why he’s the best.

“I think if people don’t understand, then [after] the last two games, they understand now.”

Kyle Kuzma had a simpler gesture, placing an imaginary crown on James’ head on Sunday:

James’ value to the Lakers might help his case

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images LeBron James faces Giannis Antetokounmpo during a game on Friday, March 6.

Perhaps the best argument for James is that – even at 35, even with Anthony Davis – he is the centrepiece of the Lakers.

This year, with James on the floor, the Lakers have outscored opponents by nearly 11 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks outscore opponents by 16 points per 100 possessions with Antetokounmpo on the floor.

But when James sits, the Lakers fall apart in a way that the Bucks do not when Antetokounmpo sits. The Lakers have been outscored by six total points this season with LeBron off the court. That may not seem like a major factor, but consider that the Lakers this season have outscored opponents by 469. They have gone backwards when James isn’t playing.

Meanwhile, the Bucks post a 4.8 net rating with Antetokounmpo off the floor. For reference, that would put them sixth in the league on the season, between the 39-26 Dallas Mavericks and 41-22 Utah Jazz

The Lakers offence craters with James off the floor, posting a 105.6 net rating, which would rank 28th in the league, same as the New York Knicks.

The Lakers’ most-played lineup without James features Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Alex Caruso – a lineup that should theoretically produce enough shooting and ball-handling to survive short bursts each game. It has outscored opponents by just six points this season while shooting only 24% from three. That group has posted just a 106.0 offensive rating.

As ESPN’s Zach Lowe has argued, Antetokounmpo should not be punished by voters for having better, or at least better-fitting, teammates. The Bucks dominate with Antetokounmpo on the floor and are very good without him, a hallmark of most contending teams.

But if voters want to dissect “value,” James has a case with the Lakers. He is the lone reliable point guard on the roster and still the best player in the NBA at manipulating defences.

James is gaining momentum in the race, even if it’s still Antetokounmpo’s to lose

On ESPN’s “Hoop Collective” podcast, Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin argued that James should win MVP, based on everything he’s done this season, from playing full-time point guard to leading a Lakers team to the No. 1 record in a tougher conference. ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez countered that the swing toward James in the discussion is too short-sighted, forgetting that Antetokounmpo topped James and the Lakers in a December meeting and is putting up better stats in fewer minutes.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images LeBron James.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said his vote is still “open,” noting that Antetokounmpo is set to miss some time with a knee injury, opening the door for the Lakers to beat the Bucks for the best record in the league, while James makes more headway.

“It’s a two-horse race, and it’s very, very close,” Stephen A. Smith said on “Get Up,” adding: “I picked LeBron James to win MVP at the beginning of the season, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he did it now.”

ESPN analyst Doris Burke said on “Get Up” that past MVP races have “tortured” her and this one is poised to do the same, particularly if the Lakers close the gap on the Bucks and James keeps up this level of play.

On his podcast on Sunday, Bill Simmons argued that James’ narrative will play a big part, including having the better finish to the season, when voters submit their picks.

“People love narratives,” Simmons said. “You can feel where this is going. Giannis won last year; no one’s going to feel bad if he doesn’t win again. LeBron’s having a great season, he’s peaking at the right time, he’s only won four MVPs … This makes sense for him to win the fifth. Whether he deserves it or not … it’s back in play.”

Of course, there is still almost a quarter of the season to be played, so this race isn’t over yet – just weeks ago, Antetokounmpo appeared to have the award locked up. Things can change quickly, and if James and the Lakers keep up this pace, James could become one of three players to ever win the MVP at age 35

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.