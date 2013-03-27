LeBron James Takes The Miami Heat Videobombing War To The Next Level

The Heat won yet another one last night, beating the Orlando Magic 108 to 94 and taking their win streak to 27 games.



And the Heat are loving every minute of it and going back and forth with videobombing each other in post-game interviews.

Last night, LeBron took it to the next level with this completely goofy videobomb while Ray Allen was being interviewed:

