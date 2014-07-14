LeBron James Got Video Of The Field Stormer At The World Cup Final Getting Tackled By Security

New Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James is at the World Cup final in Rio promoting Nike.

When a guy ran onto the field in the second half, ESPN cut to scenic shots of the stadium and didn’t even mention it to viewers.

LeBron, though, fired up his mobile phone and captured the guy getting tackled in an Instagram video.

“Hahaha!! We’re going streaking! Everyone’s doing it. Man that was hilarious. #WorldCupFinal #Brazil” he wrote.

