LeBron James Is Using Twitter To Try To Win Us Back This Summer — And It's Working

LeBron James spent last summer throwing away all the love sports fans had for him.He spent this summer trying to win us back.

Whether he’s hanging out with pandas or making jokes about his receding hairline, LBJ has done everything in his power to resurrect the loveable phenom persona he took on in Cleveland.

