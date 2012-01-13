LeBron James Only Got Halfway Through A Tweet Before Choking Today

We know: it’s completely ridiculous to criticise an athlete for his spelling on Twitter. And Business Insider has probably made somewhere between 1,000- and 2,000-times more spelling errors than LBJ in the last few years.



But having said that, LeBron misspelled “unacceptable” in a tweet today. And now grammar/spelling snobs are killing him on Twitter.

Here’s it is:

Photo: twitter.com

He didn’t even wait until the last quarter of his tweet to screw up (boom).

UPDATE!

Apology accepted.

Photo: twitter.com

And the hits keep coming.

Photo: twitter.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.