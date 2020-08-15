LeBron James predicted before the season that he would average double-digits assists for the first time in his 17-year career

Charles Krupa/AP Images Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James applauds his teammates during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

In his 17th NBA season, LeBron James is still finding new ways to dominate the league.

On Thursday, James sealed his spot as the league leader in assists for the 2019-20 season, averaging 10.2 assists per game.

It is the first time he’s ever led the league in assists.

On Twitter, James revealed that averaging double-digit assists was a goal this season.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Seventeen years into his career, LeBron James is still finding new goals to accomplish.

When the Lakers’ regular season came to a close on Thursday, James sealed his spot as the league’s assist-leader for the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 10.2 assists per game.

While always known as one of the best passing players in the NBA, it was the first time James cleared double-digit assists for an entire year, and the first time he led the league in the statistic.

As James revealed on Twitter, averaging double-digit assists was a part of his plan.

Not 1 lie told! You said it and I response was just that! ???????? https://t.co/ak4NmFRywD — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 14, 2020

James is clearly pleased to have added another accolade to his career trophy case. However, his job with the Lakers is far from done, with a postseason series against either the Blazers or Grizzlies set to begin next week.

Read more:

LeBron James group lands deal to turn Dodger Stadium into a polling place for presidential election

Stephen Strasburg was ejected for heckling while sitting in the stands of an empty stadium as the weirdest MLB season continues

The Seahawks cut a rookie for trying to sneak a woman disguised as a player into the team hotel



FC Dallas fans booed players who knelt for the national anthem in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and the team’s defender called them ‘absolutely disgusting’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.