LeBron James Just Tweeted This Powerful Photo Of The Miami Heat In Hoodies To Protest The Trayvon Martin Killing

Athletes are starting to join in the movement seeking justice for the killing of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.



LeBron James tweeted this photo of the entire Miami Heat team in hoodies today, along with the hashtags: # WeAreTrayvonMartin # Hoodies # Stereotyped # WeWantJustice.

Say what you will about the relative effectiveness of Twitter-based protests. But this is still pretty powerful stuff (and a big endorsement for the movement) from one of the world’s most prominent athletes:

Photo: @KingJames

His teammate Dwyane Wade tweeted this picture earlier in the day with the same hashtags:

Dwyane Wade on WhoSay

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.