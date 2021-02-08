LeBron James called out Tom Brady as the GOAT but said the Buccaneers defence should have been named Super Bowl MVP

Getty/Ethan Miller/Reuters/Mike Ehrmann Two GOATs.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

After the win, LeBron James was quick to shout out Brady for his effort.

GOAT respects GOAT.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady won the seventh Super Bowl of his career on Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

After the game, Brady received some congratulations from LeBron James, who shouted out Brady as the GOAT via Twitter.

TOMPA BAY ???? — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

But despite the respect that James paid to Brady, the NBA GOAT did not think that his NFL counterpart deserved to win Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. That honour, James believed, belonged to the entirety of the Buccaneers defence, which shut down Mahomes and the Chiefs offence through four quarters.

The WHOLE defense should get the MVP of the game!!! #Facts — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Despite James’ protests, Brady took home the Super Bowl MVP award â€” the fifth of his career.

GOAT respects GOAT.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.