LeBron James called out Tom Brady as the GOAT but said the Buccaneers defence should have been named Super Bowl MVP

Tyler Lauletta
Getty/Ethan Miller/Reuters/Mike EhrmannTwo GOATs.

Tom Brady won the seventh Super Bowl of his career on Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

After the game, Brady received some congratulations from LeBron James, who shouted out Brady as the GOAT via Twitter.

But despite the respect that James paid to Brady, the NBA GOAT did not think that his NFL counterpart deserved to win Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. That honour, James believed, belonged to the entirety of the Buccaneers defence, which shut down Mahomes and the Chiefs offence through four quarters.

Despite James’ protests, Brady took home the Super Bowl MVP award â€” the fifth of his career.

GOAT respects GOAT.

