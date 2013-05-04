LeBron James Will Be Named NBA MVP For The Second-Straight Year

LeBron James will officially be named NBA MVP on Sunday, league officials confirmed to Michael Wallace of ESPN.



It’s hardly a surprise.

This will be LeBron’s 4th MVP, and his second in a row.

It has been a foregone conclusion that he’d win the award for months.

This is his best statistical season of his career, and the Heat were far and away the best team in the league.

The only drama will be how Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and Kobe Bryant line up behind him.

