LeBron James To Announce Team Signing During Ridiculous TV Special, As Odds He Stays With Cavs Soar

So the big news in the sports world tonight is that the LeBron James will end all the speculation about where he’s going on Thursay evening, with a one-hour special on ESPN.



This means he’s going to the Cavs. No way does he have some huge media spectacle, only to announce that he’s leaving his home team for the riches and lights of the big city.

The odds that he stays with the Cavs has soared on InTrade, though that started surging earlier in the day.

Photo: Intrade

