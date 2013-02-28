LeBron James Threw Down Another Spectacular Pregame Dunk Last Night

Here’s LeBron James throwing an alley-oop to himself, putting the pass between his legs in mid-air, and throwing it down for another spectacular dunk before last night’s Heat-Kings game.



LeBron’s dunk routine has taken on a life of its own since a fan video of another wild dunk surfaced earlier this week.

In that video, LeBron put the ball between his legs at the free throw line, whipped it behind his back off the backboard, caught it and dunked it over Rashard Lewis in pregame warm-ups.

Two days ago on Twitter Heat owner Micky Arison used the routine as a marketing tool, telling the Heat’s notoriously late-arriving fans to show up early to watch LeBron dunk:

Great reason to come early Tues, [email protected]miamiheat pregame Dunk Contest youtu.be/oCtteIregjU a few tix r avail gohe.at/Avz99t — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) February 25, 2013

The Heat have also started streaming the routine online, according to ESPN, and the NBA is posting the videos to its official YouTube page.

But just when this is becoming a meme, it might be over. LeBron said after the game last night:

“Maybe I should stop because it’s making a lot of people mad about what I do. They’re like, ‘Well, if you can do it in warmups, why don’t you (want to) be in the dunk contest? Stop it.'”

We aren’t really sure who is saying that.

LeBron’s dunk are better than anything from the Dunk Contest anyway, so we might as well be happy with them.

