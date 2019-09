This isn’t the most graceful dunk of LeBron James’ season, but it’s still impressive.



On a fast break in the first quarter against the Bucks, LeBron couldn’t decided whether to pass or shoot in midair, so he ended up tossing a lob off the backboard to himself for a dunk.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.