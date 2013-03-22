LeBron James Calls The Crazed Fan Who Rushed The Court To Shake His Hand 'Brave'

LeBron patting the fan’s head

So this probably isn’t smartest move LeBron James has ever made.



Wednesday night in Cleveland a crazed LeBron fan rushed onto the court in the middle of the Heat’s 98-95 win over the Cavs.

He was wearing a “We Miss You LeBron” shirt that also had a reference to James’ 2014 free agency, and he danced around the court for a little bit before getting taken away by security.

Beyond the inherent idiocy of running onto the court in the middle of a game, he was harmless.

But still, this type of thing is incredibly dangerous. And given the history of athletes getting seriously injured by crazy fans mid-game, it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Fast forward to Thursday night, when LeBron followed the idiot fan on Twitter, and had a little back-and-forth in which he called him “brave”:

“@jamesblair06: @kingjames appreciate you showing love when I came on floor last night follow back homie!!!! #TeamLeBron“(Yesir! Brave guy) — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 22, 2013

We realise LeBron pleasing his fans is a big part of how he has rehabilitated his image, but he definitely shouldn’t be glorifying or rewarding fans for running onto the court.

There’s nothing brave about what this guy did. It’s dumb, and if it happened at the peak of the anti-LeBron sentiment two years ago, people would be freaking out.

Here’s the video:

