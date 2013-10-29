LeBron James Takes The City Of Miami Running In New Nike Commercial

Nike recreates the famous scene in “Rocky II” when Rocky Balboa runs through Philly and eventually up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and brings it to Miami with LeBron.
James does the the triathlon version of the scene in this commercial, biking, running, swimming and even playing basketball while a huge crowd follows him around Miami. It’s an ad for LeBron’s new Nike sneakers:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.