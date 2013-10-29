LeBron James Takes The City Of Miami Running In New Nike Commercial

Nike recreates the famous scene in “Rocky II” when Rocky Balboa runs through Philly and eventually up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and brings it to Miami with LeBron.

James does the the triathlon version of the scene in this commercial, biking, running, swimming and even playing basketball while a huge crowd follows him around Miami. It’s an ad for LeBron’s new Nike sneakers:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.